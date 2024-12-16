United, Delta, and Air Canada Will Begin Supporting Find My for Lost Luggage This Week

Starting this week, the U.S. and Canadian airlines United, Delta, and Air Canada are rolling out support for iOS 18.2's new item location sharing feature to help track lost or delayed baggage, according to Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak.



The feature allows you to temporarily share the location of an AirTag with others, including employees at select airlines. This way, if you have put an AirTag inside your bags, they can be more easily found if lost or delayed.

Apple previously announced other airlines that will support the feature "in the coming months," including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, KLM, Lufthansa, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Air New Zealand, Austrian Airlines, Aer Lingus, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Iberia, SWISS, Turkish Airlines, and Vueling. More airlines are "coming soon."

iPhone, iPad, and Mac users running iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 can generate a "Share Item Location" link in the Find My app. Anyone they share the link with can then view a website with a location of the item on a map. The website will automatically update with the item's latest known location.



Apple said it worked directly with airlines to put systems in place to "privately and securely" accept the "Share Item Location" links. Access to each link will be "limited to a small number of people," and recipients will be required to "authenticate" to view the link through either their Apple Account or partner email address. The item's location will stop being shared "as soon as a user is reunited with their item," or at any time that the item's owner decides. An item's shared location will automatically expire after seven days.

iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS 15.2 were released last week.