Instagram Rolls Out 2024 Year in Review Collage
Instagram today launched a new 2024 year in review feature, allowing Instagram users to create 2024 collages from images they've shared throughout the year.
As noted by The Verge, the 2024 collage option comes up in the Instagram story interface. It works after an image has been added to a story and resized, with users able to select more images and rearrange them on the screen.
Instagram has also added new year-end themed templates for the "Add Yours" feature, along with New Year and Countdown text effects, holiday chat themes for DMs, and secret phrases like Happy New Year that trigger special effects.
Collages and the other temporary features will be available through the first week of January.
