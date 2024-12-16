Best Buy Takes $70 Off Every 10th Gen iPad With Christmas Delivery
Best Buy this week has the entire 10th generation iPad lineup on sale with guaranteed Christmas delivery for most models. These deals are available to all customers and do not require a My Best Buy membership.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Prices start at $279.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi tablet for $429.00, down from $499.00. These $70 discounts are solid second-best prices on the iPad and likely the best prices we'll see before the end of the year.
If you're shopping for cellular models, Best Buy has the 64GB cellular iPad for $429.00 and the 256GB cellular iPad for $579.00. These are also $70 discounts, but this time they're all-time low prices on the iPad, and Best Buy has them in every color at these prices.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
Deals Newsletter
Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find during the holiday season? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!
Popular Stories
Next year's iPhone 17 Pro models will reportedly feature a major redesign, specifically centering around changes to the rear camera module, and now new supply chain information appears to confirm the striking change, according to a Chinese leaker.
iPhone 17 Pro concept render
Late last month, The Information's Wayne Ma claimed that the rear of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro...
Apple is planning a series of "major design" and "format changes" for iPhones over the next few years, according to The Wall Street Journal's Aaron Tilley and Yang Jie.
The paywalled report published today corroborated the widely-rumored "iPhone 17 Air" with an "ultrathin" design that is thinner than current iPhone models. The report did not mention a specific measurement, but previous...
Apple's rumored new iPhone 17 Air model has entered the new product introduction phase (NPI) at Foxconn, according to supply chain sources (via DigiTimes).
The NPI phase transitions a product from concept to mass production, beginning with design validation and prototype testing, followed by supplier qualification and manufacturing process development. Pilot production runs test the...
Apple plans to refresh both the Apple TV and the HomePod mini in 2025 as part of a major push into refreshing its smart home product offerings, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In a report on an upcoming Apple-designed Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip, Gurman says that the chip will be introduced in a new Apple TV and HomePod mini that are "scheduled" for 2025. While there is no exact timeline...
Developers now have access to cloud-based M4 and M4 Pro Mac mini units via MacWeb, a Silicon Valley-based provider of cloud services.
The company has launched three configurations of the new Mac mini, powered by Apple's M4 and M4 Pro chips. Developers and IT teams can rent these machines for tasks ranging from basic development to advanced artificial intelligence modeling, providing an...
Apple is working on a redesigned Magic Mouse that will address some "longstanding complaints," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said Apple in recent months has been working on a "full overhaul" of the Magic Mouse with a design that "better fits the modern era." However, he does not expect the new Magic Mouse to be released in the "next 12 to 18...