Best Buy Takes $70 Off Every 10th Gen iPad With Christmas Delivery

Best Buy this week has the entire 10th generation iPad lineup on sale with guaranteed Christmas delivery for most models. These deals are available to all customers and do not require a My Best Buy membership.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Prices start at $279.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi tablet for $429.00, down from $499.00. These $70 discounts are solid second-best prices on the iPad and likely the best prices we'll see before the end of the year.

If you're shopping for cellular models, Best Buy has the 64GB cellular iPad for $429.00 and the 256GB cellular iPad for $579.00. These are also $70 discounts, but this time they're all-time low prices on the iPad, and Best Buy has them in every color at these prices.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.