Apple Reveals Most Downloaded Apps and Games of 2024
Apple today shared the most downloaded iPhone and iPad apps and games of the year, localized for more than 30 countries and regions around the world.
The annual charts include the top free and paid apps and games, as well as the top Apple Arcade games, for the iPhone and iPad in the United States:
Top Free iPhone Apps
- Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire
- Threads
- TikTok
- ChatGPT
- WhatsApp Messenger
- CapCut - Video Editor
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Gmail - Email by Google
Top Paid iPhone Apps
- Shadowrocket
- HotSchedules
- Procreate Pocket
- 75 Hard
- AnkiMobile Flashcards
- AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch
- Paprika Recipe Manager 3
- TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome
- Goblin Tools
- Forest: Focus for Productivity
Top Free iPhone Games
- Block Blast！
- MONOPOLY GO!
- Roblox
- Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile
- Township
- Last War: Survival
- Royal Match
- Brawl Stars
- Subway Surfers
- My Perfect Hotel
Top Paid iPhone Games
- Minecraft: Play with Friends
- Heads Up!
- Geometry Dash
- Papa's Freezeria To Go!
- Bloons TD 6
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Plague Inc.
- MONOPOLY: The Board Game
- Stardew Valley
- Red's First Flight
Top Free iPad Apps
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Netflix
- Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies
- Calculator - Pad Edition
- Disney+
- Google Chrome
- Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies
- Amazon Prime Video
- TikTok
- Goodnotes 6
Top Paid iPad Apps
- Procreate
- Procreate Dreams
- Shadowrocket
- forScore
- Nomad Sculpt
- ToonSquid
- Bluebeam Revu for iPad
- AnkiMobile Flashcards
- Teach Your Monster to Read
- Endless Paper
Top Free iPad Games
- Roblox
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- MONOPOLY GO!
- Subway Surfers
- Brawl Stars
- Geometry Dash Lite
- Block Blast！
- Among Us!
- My Perfect Hotel
- Royal Match
Top Paid iPad Games
- Minecraft: Play with Friends
- Geometry Dash
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Stardew Valley
- Bloons TD 6
- Papa's Paleteria To Go!
- Five Nights at Freddy's 2
- Poppy Playtime Chapter 1
- MONOPOLY: The Board Game
- Ultimate Custom Night
Top Apple Arcade Games
- NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition
- Snake.io+
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- Bloons TD 6+
- Sonic Dream Team
- NFL Retro Bowl '25
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Cooking Mama: Cuisine!
- Solitaire by MobilityWare+
Check out this year's most downloaded iPhone and iPad apps, games, and Apple Arcade charts of 2024 for your region in the App Store's Today tab. Apple last week announced its 2024 App Store Award winners, including pro video camera app Kino, which was named iPhone App of the Year.