Apple Reveals Most Downloaded Apps and Games of 2024

Apple today shared the most downloaded iPhone and iPad apps and games of the year, localized for more than 30 countries and regions around the world.



The annual charts include the top free and paid apps and games, as well as the top Apple Arcade games, for the ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ in the United States:



Top Free iPhone Apps

Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire

Threads

TikTok

ChatGPT

Google

Instagram

WhatsApp Messenger

CapCut - Video Editor

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream

Gmail - Email by Google

Top Paid iPhone Apps

Shadowrocket

HotSchedules

Procreate Pocket

75 Hard

AnkiMobile Flashcards

AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch

Paprika Recipe Manager 3

TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome

Goblin Tools

Forest: Focus for Productivity

Top Free iPhone Games

Block Blast！

MONOPOLY GO!

Roblox

Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile

Township

Last War: Survival

Royal Match

Brawl Stars

Subway Surfers

My Perfect Hotel

Top Paid iPhone Games

Minecraft: Play with Friends

Heads Up!

Geometry Dash

Papa's Freezeria To Go!

Bloons TD 6

Five Nights at Freddy's

Plague Inc.

MONOPOLY: The Board Game

Stardew Valley

Red's First Flight

Top Free iPad Apps

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream

Netflix

Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies

Calculator - Pad Edition

Disney+

Google Chrome

Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies

Amazon Prime Video

TikTok

Goodnotes 6

Top Paid iPad Apps

Procreate

Procreate Dreams

Shadowrocket

forScore

Nomad Sculpt

ToonSquid

Bluebeam Revu for ‌iPad‌

AnkiMobile Flashcards

Teach Your Monster to Read

Endless Paper

Top Free iPad Games

Roblox

Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game

MONOPOLY GO!

Subway Surfers

Brawl Stars

Geometry Dash Lite

Block Blast！

Among Us!

My Perfect Hotel

Royal Match

Top Paid iPad Games

Minecraft: Play with Friends

Geometry Dash

Five Nights at Freddy's

Stardew Valley

Bloons TD 6

Papa's Paleteria To Go!

Five Nights at Freddy's 2

Poppy Playtime Chapter 1

MONOPOLY: The Board Game

Ultimate Custom Night

Top Apple Arcade Games

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition

Snake.io+

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Sneaky Sasquatch

Bloons TD 6+

Sonic Dream Team

NFL Retro Bowl '25

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cooking Mama: Cuisine!

Solitaire by MobilityWare+

Check out this year's most downloaded ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ apps, games, and Apple Arcade charts of 2024 for your region in the App Store's Today tab. Apple last week announced its 2024 ‌App Store‌ Award winners, including pro video camera app Kino, which was named ‌iPhone‌ App of the Year.