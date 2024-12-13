AirPods to Be Made in India for the First Time Next Year

Apple will begin making AirPods in India for the first time early next year, reports Bloomberg. Foxconn will make the wireless earphones at a factory near Hyderabad in Telangana state, beginning around Q1 2025.



The factory has reportedly been making AirPods on a trial basis, with manufacturing set to ramp up quickly after production begins. It will make AirPods only the second major Apple product to be assembled in India after the iPhone.

The decision to set up production in India was requested by Apple back in 2023, according to a previous report. Foxconn officials apparently debated internally for months about whether to assemble AirPods due to the relatively low profit margins, but ultimately decided to go ahead with it to "reinforce engagement" with Apple.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government offers financial incentives to companies that produce wireless earphones and smartwatches locally, which influenced Apple's decision to move manufacturing there. The move is also part of Apple's plan to reduce its production reliance on China amid rising geopolitical tensions between the country and the United States.

Last year, Apple supplier Jabil began making AirPods enclosures in India for shipping to China and Vietnam, where the earphones are currently assembled. According to Bloomberg's sources, exports of Apple iPhones from India jumped by a third in the six months through September, reaching nearly $6 billion. Most of the AirPods to be assembled in India next year will likely also be shipped to other markets.