iOS 18.2 Brings Layered Voice Memo Recordings to iPhone 16 Pro

The iOS 18.2 update that Apple introduced today brings layered Voice Memos recordings to the iPhone 16 Pro and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max for the first time, making it easier for musicians to flesh out song ideas and experiment with new ideas.

"I don't think people realize the critical role Voice Memos on iPhone plays in the creation process for musicians," said Bublé. "And now with Layered Recordings, if an artist has a moment of inspiration, being unencumbered by the traditional studio experience becomes the advantage, not the limitation. It's so typically Apple to build something we didn't know we needed -- and now won't be able to live without."

Apple teamed up with Canadian singer songwriter Michael Bublé, country star Carly Pearce, and record producer Greg Wells to demonstrate the feature. The trio recorded Michael Bublé's new song "Maybe This Christmas" with vocals recorded using the Voice Memos app on an ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌.

Once installing iOS 18.2, ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and Pro Max users can layer a vocal track on top of an existing instrumental recording, with no headphones needed. Instrumental compositions can be played through the iPhone's speaker while vocals are recorded at the same time using the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ microphones.



Apple says that this feature is powered by the A18 Pro chip, using advanced processing and machine learning to isolate the vocal recording. Voice Memos is able to create two individual tracks so users can apply additional mixing and production in apps like Logic Pro.

A variety of background instrumentals like acoustic guitar or piano can be used as the first layer for a recording, and using Logic Pro, artists and producers can send an instrumental music mix as a compressed audio file directly to Voice Memos for layering vocals on top.

Michael Bublé's "Maybe This Christmas" song can be streamed on Apple Music in Spatial Audio.