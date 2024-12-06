Best Apple Deals of the Week: Record Low Prices Hit AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, and More
Cyber Week is coming to a close, but you can still find a few great deals on multiple Apple products and related accessories as we head into the weekend. This includes a new best-ever price on AirPods 4 with ANC, all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 10, and more.
AirPods 4
- What's the deal? Take $40 off AirPods 4 with ANC
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Amazon introduced a huge discount on the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation this week, and it's still available at just $138.99. That's a $40 discount and a new all-time low price on the latest model of AirPods.
Accessories
- What's the deal? Save on accessories from Anker, Jackery, and more
- Where can I get it? Amazon and Anker
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Big holiday sales have been in full swing at multiple retailers online, and this week that included discounts from Anker, Jackery, Oura, Twelve South, and more. You can find all of these sales in our original post, but we've collected a few of the best below.
- Oura Smart Ring - $314.10 with on-page coupon, down from $449.00
- Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe - $119.99, down from $149.99
- Jackery Explorer 100 Plus with Solar Panel - $169.99 with on-page coupon, down from $229.00
- Jackery Solar Generator 240 with Solar Panel - $269.00 with on-page coupon, down from $349.00
- Anker Prime Power Bank - $74.99, down from $89.99
AirTag
- What's the deal? Take $26 off AirTag 4-Pack
- Where can I get it? Amazon
Amazon has the AirTag 4-Pack for $72.99 this week, down from $99.00. This is a solid second-best price on the accessory and it's only about $3 higher compared to the record low price.
Apple Watch Series 10
- What's the deal? Take $69 off Apple Watch Series 10
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Black Friday prices on the Apple Watch Series 10 have stuck around this week, and you'll find multiple case colors and band styles at $69 off both 42 and 46mm sizes on Amazon.
Beats
- What's the deal? Take up to 52% off Beats headphones
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
One of the few Black Friday deals that stuck around this week was on Beats headphones and speakers. You can get as much as 52 percent off Beats Solo Buds, Studio Buds, Solo 4, and more in Amazon's sale.
Samsung
- What's the deal? Save sitewide on Samsung monitors and more
- Where can I get it? Samsung
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Samsung's Cyber Week sale is reaching its end, but you can still find great deals sitewide on monitors, computers, refrigerators, TVs, and more.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
