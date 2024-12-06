Best Apple Deals of the Week: Record Low Prices Hit AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, and More

by

Cyber Week is coming to a close, but you can still find a few great deals on multiple Apple products and related accessories as we head into the weekend. This includes a new best-ever price on AirPods 4 with ANC, all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 10, and more.

best apple deals hero new blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AirPods 4

airpods 4 blue

  • What's the deal? Take $40 off AirPods 4 with ANC
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$40 OFF
AirPods 4 (ANC) for $138.99

Amazon introduced a huge discount on the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation this week, and it's still available at just $138.99. That's a $40 discount and a new all-time low price on the latest model of AirPods.

Accessories

oura smart ring

  • What's the deal? Save on accessories from Anker, Jackery, and more
  • Where can I get it? Amazon and Anker
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$135 OFF
Oura Smart Ring (Gen 3 Heritage) for $314.10

SITEWIDE DEALS
Anker Holiday Sale

Big holiday sales have been in full swing at multiple retailers online, and this week that included discounts from Anker, Jackery, Oura, Twelve South, and more. You can find all of these sales in our original post, but we've collected a few of the best below.

AirTag

airtag 4 pack blue

  • What's the deal? Take $26 off AirTag 4-Pack
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$26 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $72.99

Amazon has the AirTag 4-Pack for $72.99 this week, down from $99.00. This is a solid second-best price on the accessory and it's only about $3 higher compared to the record low price.

Apple Watch Series 10

apple watch series 10 blue

  • What's the deal? Take $69 off Apple Watch Series 10
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$69 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $329.99

$69 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $359.99

Black Friday prices on the Apple Watch Series 10 have stuck around this week, and you'll find multiple case colors and band styles at $69 off both 42 and 46mm sizes on Amazon.

Beats

beats headphones blue

  • What's the deal? Take up to 52% off Beats headphones
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO 52% OFF
Beats Cyber Week Deals

One of the few Black Friday deals that stuck around this week was on Beats headphones and speakers. You can get as much as 52 percent off Beats Solo Buds, Studio Buds, Solo 4, and more in Amazon's sale.

Samsung

samsung monitor blue

  • What's the deal? Save sitewide on Samsung monitors and more
  • Where can I get it? Samsung
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

SITEWIDE DEALS
Samsung Cyber Week Sale

Samsung's Cyber Week sale is reaching its end, but you can still find great deals sitewide on monitors, computers, refrigerators, TVs, and more.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

