Beats Cyber Week Sale Includes Big Savings on Earbuds, Headphones, and Speakers

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have disappeared for many products, but you can still find multiple Beats headphones and speakers at up to 52 percent off on Amazon. You'll find many of the same prices at other retailers like Best Buy as well.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale includes major discounts on products like the Beats Solo Buds, which have hit $49.99, down from $79.99. These are a solid entry-level option and feature up to 18 hours of playback, USB-C, and Spatial Audio.

For an upgraded model, Amazon has the Beats Studio Buds for $79.99, down from $149.95. These have up to 9 hours of playback (up to 36 hours with charging case), USB-C, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.

For speakers, there's also $50 off the 2024 model of the Beats Pill, now down to $99.95 in multiple colors. You'll also find a few steep discounts on over-ear headphones, like the Beats Studio Pro at $199.99, down from $349.99.



Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

