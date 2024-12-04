Apple Watch Series 10 Returns to All-Time Low Black Friday Prices on Amazon, Starting at $329.99

Black Friday deals have dried up for the most part, but Amazon today has brought back a few all-time low prices on numerous Apple Watch Series 10 models. You'll find $69 off both 42mm and 46mm GPS Series 10 models in multiple case colors and band styles, all requiring an on-page coupon in order to see the discount at checkout.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Every price listed below is a match of the record low prices we saw last week for Black Friday, and in some cases shipping has started slipping closer to the Christmas holiday. If you've been eyeing an Apple Watch Series 10 as a present, now will be the time to purchase one at these best-ever prices.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10

46mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

