Holiday Accessory Deals Include Big Discounts on Anker, Jackery, Twelve South, and More

by

Today we're tracking a collection of accessory discounts across Amazon and Anker, with notable savings on portable batteries, Bluetooth trackers, USB-C cables, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At Amazon, you can also find a good deal on the Oura Smart Ring (Gen 3 Heritage), available for $349.00 in multiple sizes, down from $449.00. This accessory is able to track your sleep, activity, stress levels, and heart rate, and it can sync with Apple Health.

$100 OFF
Oura Smart Ring (Gen 3 Heritage) for $349.00

At Anker, the brand is still hosting its "Ultimate Black Friday Sale," expected to end this Sunday, December 8. That makes this week your last chance to get the year's best prices on Anker's most popular portable batteries, desktop hubs, iPhone chargers, and more.

SITEWIDE DEALS
Anker Holiday Sale

Additionally, below you'll find discounts on Jackery portable power stations, a popular Twelve South iPhone charging stand, and more.

Mobile Accessories

oura ring candy cane

Jackery

jackery black friday

Anker

new anker candy cane
Prime Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Power Banks

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

