Holiday Accessory Deals Include Big Discounts on Anker, Jackery, Twelve South, and More

Today we're tracking a collection of accessory discounts across Amazon and Anker, with notable savings on portable batteries, Bluetooth trackers, USB-C cables, and more.

At Amazon, you can also find a good deal on the Oura Smart Ring (Gen 3 Heritage), available for $349.00 in multiple sizes, down from $449.00. This accessory is able to track your sleep, activity, stress levels, and heart rate, and it can sync with Apple Health.

At Anker, the brand is still hosting its "Ultimate Black Friday Sale," expected to end this Sunday, December 8. That makes this week your last chance to get the year's best prices on Anker's most popular portable batteries, desktop hubs, iPhone chargers, and more.

Additionally, below you'll find discounts on Jackery portable power stations, a popular Twelve South iPhone charging stand, and more.



