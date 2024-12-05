Holiday Accessory Deals Include Big Discounts on Anker, Jackery, Twelve South, and More
Today we're tracking a collection of accessory discounts across Amazon and Anker, with notable savings on portable batteries, Bluetooth trackers, USB-C cables, and more.
At Amazon, you can also find a good deal on the Oura Smart Ring (Gen 3 Heritage), available for $349.00 in multiple sizes, down from $449.00. This accessory is able to track your sleep, activity, stress levels, and heart rate, and it can sync with Apple Health.
At Anker, the brand is still hosting its "Ultimate Black Friday Sale," expected to end this Sunday, December 8. That makes this week your last chance to get the year's best prices on Anker's most popular portable batteries, desktop hubs, iPhone chargers, and more.
Additionally, below you'll find discounts on Jackery portable power stations, a popular Twelve South iPhone charging stand, and more.
Mobile Accessories
- Oura Smart Ring - $349.00, down from $449.00
- AirTag 4-Pack - $72.99, down from $99.00
- Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe - $119.99, down from $149.99
Jackery
- Jackery Explorer 100 Plus with Solar Panel - $169.99 with on-page coupon, down from $229.00
- Jackery Solar Generator 240 with Solar Panel - $269.00 with on-page coupon, down from $349.00
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Power Station - $499.00 for Prime members, down from $799.00
- Jackery Solar Generator Explorer 500 - $479.00 for Prime members, down from $799.00
- Jackery Solar Generator 4000 Kit - $2,899.00 for Prime members, down from $4,999.00
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus Kit - $3,799.00 with on-page coupon, down from $6,599.00
Anker
Prime Chargers
- Prime Power Bank - $74.99, down from $89.99
- Prime Charging Station (8-in-1) - $99.99, down from $164.99
- Prime Charger (250W, 6 Ports, GaNPrime) - $109.99, down from $169.99
- Prime Power Bank 27,650 mAh - $129.99, down from $179.99
Wireless Chargers
- MagGo Wireless Charger Stand - $28.80, down from $35.99
- MagGo 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand - $35.99, down from $49.99
Power Banks
- MagGo Power Bank 10,000 mAh - $69.99, down from $89.99
- MagGo Power Bank for Apple Watch - $64.99, down from $79.99
