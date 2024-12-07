AirPods 4 With ANC Available for Record Low Price of $138.99 This Weekend

Amazon introduced a significant discount on the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation a few days ago, and they are still available this weekend for $138.99, down from $179.00. Stock on the AirPods 4 has remained stable the past few days, and the earbuds can still be shipped in time for the Christmas holiday.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Compared to the deal we saw over Black Friday, this weekend's sale is about $25 cheaper than that price. If you are looking for the model without ANC, Amazon has it for $119.00, down from $129.00.

In addition to Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) on this model, the AirPods 4 also feature a redesigned earbud for increased comfort, the H2 chip for improved audio performance, up to 30 hours of battery life, and an IP54 rating for dust, water, and sweat resistance.

