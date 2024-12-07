AirPods 4 With ANC Available for Record Low Price of $138.99 This Weekend
Amazon introduced a significant discount on the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation a few days ago, and they are still available this weekend for $138.99, down from $179.00. Stock on the AirPods 4 has remained stable the past few days, and the earbuds can still be shipped in time for the Christmas holiday.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Compared to the deal we saw over Black Friday, this weekend's sale is about $25 cheaper than that price. If you are looking for the model without ANC, Amazon has it for $119.00, down from $129.00.
In addition to Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) on this model, the AirPods 4 also feature a redesigned earbud for increased comfort, the H2 chip for improved audio performance, up to 30 hours of battery life, and an IP54 rating for dust, water, and sweat resistance.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
