Apple's First 5G Chip for iPhones Reportedly Won't Support mmWave

by

Apple is rumored to have been working on its own 5G modem for iPhones since 2018, but the first version of the chip might lack mmWave support.

5G Modem Feature Blue
Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes today reported that Apple's in-house 5G modem has yet to incorporate mmWave technology. Until that changes, Apple will likely continue to rely on its existing 5G chip supplier Qualcomm for iPhone models that support mmWave, including U.S. models of all iPhone 12 models and newer.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in July said two iPhone models with an Apple-designed 5G modem will be released in 2025, including a new iPhone SE in the first quarter of the year and an ultra-thin iPhone 17 model in the third quarter. As a lower-priced device, it would make sense for the next iPhone SE to lack mmWave support, and it might also be a necessary compromise in order for the ultra-thin iPhone 17 to achieve a slimmer design.

mmWave is a set of 5G frequencies that promise ultra-fast speeds at short distances, which is ideal for dense urban areas. By comparison, sub-6GHz 5G is generally slower than mmWave, but the signals travel further, better serving suburban and rural areas. sub-6GHz networks are still more common than mmWave networks in many countries.

All existing iPhones that are currently sold by Apple are equipped with Qualcomm modems for cellular connectivity, but Kuo expects Apple to transition away from Qualcomm over time. Earlier this year, Apple extended its 5G modem supply agreement with Qualcomm for iPhone launches through 2026, so Apple still has plenty of time.

In 2019, Apple acquired the majority of Intel's smartphone modem business, as part of its efforts to design its own 5G chip. It is unclear if Apple's chip would have any consumer benefits over Qualcomm's modems, but it would reduce Apple's reliance on an external supplier. In 2017, Apple sued Qualcomm over alleged anticompetitive practices and $1 billion in unpaid royalty rebates. The two companies settled the lawsuit in 2019.

widestload
widestload
19 minutes ago at 08:24 am
As someone using a non US iPhone …….. yeah so? ?
dugbug
dugbug
27 minutes ago at 08:16 am
why not start off offering them in macs? Lower volume and nobody is going to freak out about mmwave.
Anaxarxes
Anaxarxes
25 minutes ago at 08:18 am
mmWave is not really globally implemented anyway, would be great to see what they come up with for the non pro models
CraigJDuffy
CraigJDuffy
17 minutes ago at 08:25 am

Well, if this modem is what's going to be in the iPhone 17 "Air," I can see the desirability of that device taking a hit. mmWave isn't needed all the time. But I have T-Mobile and it is becoming more reliably available with each passing month and it does make a difference. If this modem won't offer mmWave, it should be limited to the SE.
The world exists outside of the US and mmWave for iPhones is US only. They already made a non-US model with a SIM slot so could offer it there first.
Crow_Servo
Crow_Servo
13 minutes ago at 08:29 am
Apple already dropped mmWave from the latest (cellular) M4 iPad Pros, so it is something Apple would do and has done.
WarmWinterHat
WarmWinterHat
13 minutes ago at 08:30 am
I guess that's a bummer but I've never personally used mmWave, even though I've been using a phone and service that supports it for at least four years.
