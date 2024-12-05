watchOS 11.2 Lets You Pause iPhone Video With Camera Remote App
In watchOS 11.2, Apple has added a useful new feature that's designed to allow you to pause video that you're recording on the iPhone using the Camera Remote app on the Apple Watch.
The Camera Remote app has been available since the Apple Watch initially launched, and while there was an option to start and stop video recording, there wasn't an option to pause video and restart it. When a video recording is in progress, there is now a pause button on the left side of the Camera Remote interface. Tapping it pauses a video, and then tapping the red record button restarts the video.
Apple initially added a feature for pausing video recordings with the iPhone Camera app in iOS 18, and the watchOS 11.2 update expands that same functionality to the Apple Watch's Camera Remote app.
Other new additions in watchOS 11.2 include expanded support for tidal conditions and coastal locations in the Tides app in China. watchOS 11.2 will see a release alongside iOS 18.2 next Monday.
