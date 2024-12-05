Meross Debuts $70 Matter-Enabled Smart Thermostat
Smart home company Meross today announced the launch of the Meross Matter Smart Home Thermostat, which can connect to a HomeKit setup using the Matter protocol. At $70 for a limited time, the device is an affordable HomeKit thermostat option.
The Smart Thermostat features a minimalist design with a white glass panel that has LEDs that show the temperature and other settings. It requires a C wire for power, and Meross says that it should work with 95 percent of heating and cooling systems in North America, including single and multi-stage furnaces, boilers, air conditioners, heat pumps, and fan coil units.
Because the thermostat integrates with HomeKit, temperature can be controlled through Siri voice commands, in the Apple Home app, or in the Meross app. There are also touch controls on the device itself.
Heating and cooling usage are tracked in the Meross app, and there is an option to save energy costs with a smart schedule that changes the temperature when people are away from home. It can also be used in automations with other HomeKit products.
Because the thermostat is Matter-enabled, it can also be controlled by Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings provided an appropriate Matter hub is available. Matter devices are able to be controlled by multiple ecosystems, which is useful in households where not everyone has an Apple device.
Meross plans to charge $99.99 for the Smart Thermostat, but it is currently available at a discounted $70 price.
