Apple Releases iCloud Passwords Add-On for Firefox

Apple now has a dedicated iCloud Passwords add-on designed for the Firefox browser, which means Firefox users can access passwords and logins stored in the Passwords app or iCloud Keychain when using Firefox on a PC or Mac.



The extension is being distributed by Apple, but it appears that it was originally created by a third-party developer and later taken over and updated by Apple.

With the ‌iCloud‌ Passwords extension, passwords stored in ‌iCloud‌ Keychain can be securely filled in automatically when signing into websites in Firefox. New passwords created in Firefox are also saved to ‌iCloud‌ Keychain, which makes them available across Apple devices, plus there is an option to generate verification codes.

Alongside iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia 15, Apple introduced a dedicated Passwords app that houses all passwords and logins, making them easier to access and manage. The extension works with the Passwords app in ‌macOS Sequoia‌, but it is also compatible with macOS Sonoma. In macOS Sonoma, passwords and login information are stored in the Passwords section of the Settings app.