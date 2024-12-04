Apple CEO Tim Cook Opens Up About Apple's AI Plans, Vision Pro Future, and More in New Interview

WIRED today shared in an in-depth interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook, asking questions about AI, Vision Pro sales, pre-recorded keynotes, and more.

The wide-ranging interview covers Apple's pivot toward AI technology, including what Apple Intelligence features Cook finds most useful, Apple's partnership with OpenAI, and the environmental impact of AI. For example, WIRED asked Cook about OpenAI's aim to achieve artificial general intelligence (AGI), full human-level AI software that would be able to learn, understand, and apply knowledge across many domains, and perform tasks they weren't specifically trained for.

Right now the technology is good enough where we can deliver it to people and change their lives, and that's what we're focused on. We'll keep pulling the string and see where it takes us. [...] [AGI is] a discussion that we'll continue to have. [...] There's so much extraordinary benefit for humanity. Are there some things you have to have guardrails on? Of course. We're very deeply considerate about things that we do and don't do. I hope that others are as well. AGI itself is a ways away, at a minimum. We'll sort out along the way what the guardrails need to be in such an environment.

Cook added that Apple has never considered charging a fee for ‌Apple Intelligence‌, viewing it as a fundamental feature like multitouch. He said Apple sees "the smartphone lasting a very long time," despite the emergence of AI-driven devices. Asked if he was concerned about the amount of time users spend using smartphones, Cook responded:

I worry about people endlessly scrolling. That's the reason we do things like Screen Time, to try to guide people. We support people putting limits on themselves, like the number of notifications you get. We do a lot of things in the parental controls area as well. My fundamental belief is, if you're looking at your phone more than you’re looking in somebody's eyes, that's a problem.

Addressing reports that the Apple Vision Pro has not met sales expectations, Cook said:

It's an early adopter product, for people who want tomorrow's technology today. Those people are buying it, and the ecosystem is flourishing. The ultimate test for us is the ecosystem. I don't know if you’re using it very much, but I'm on there all the time. I see new apps all the time.

WIRED also asked Cook if the Vision Pro is ultimately headed toward mixed-reality glasses like Meta and Snap:

Yes, it's a progression over time in terms of what happens with form factors. AR is a huge deal. With Vision Pro, we've progressed to what is clearly the most advanced technology we've ever done, and I think the most advanced technology in the world in terms of electronics problems. We'll see where it goes.

Cook answered questions about Apple's move into consumer tools for medical technology on the Apple Watch and AirPods, and alluded to how the the company is researching AI to analyze biometric data in real time:

I'm not going to announce anything today. But we have research going on. We're pouring all of ourselves in here, and we work on things that are years in the making. We were working on hearing a long time before we got it dialed in to where we felt comfortable shipping it.

In addition, WIRED queried if Apple will ever return to live presentations:

During Covid we learned the audience is primarily online. Very few people can fit in the theater, and we wanted to have more people engaged in the announcement itself. You can do that a lot more productively on tape than you can live because of the transitions on stage and so forth.

However, Cook admitted "I do miss it. I do miss it." He said that he gets asked about how long he sees himself remaining Apple's CEO "now more than I used to," explaining:

...I'll do it until the voice in my head says, "It's time," and then I'll go and focus on what the next chapter looks like. But it's hard to imagine life without Apple, because my life has been wrapped up in this company since 1998. It's the overwhelming majority of my adult life. And so I love it.

Cook also answered questions about Apple's decision to add the Camera Control to the iPhone 16, working at Apple Park, the growing regulatory scrutiny the company faces, and Apple's legacy. See WIRED's full interview for more of Cook's responses.