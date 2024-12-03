Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Launches on Mac App Store

Popular Ubisoft game Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is available for download from the Mac App Store as of today, allowing Mac users to play the title for the first time since its January 2024 launch.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is an action adventure game that joins a long list of other Prince of Persia titles that are based on Persian mythology. Players take on the role of Sargon, a warrior journeying to Mount Qaf to free a captured prince. Gameplay consists of fighting enemies, solving puzzles, seeking out treasure, and completing quests.

The game has been available on Windows machines, the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation consoles, and Xbox consoles, and it received largely positive reviews.

The Mac version of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown uses Metal3 for a smooth gameplay experience on Mac machines, with a Mac that has an M1 chip or later required.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown can be downloaded from the App Store for $19.99. [Direct Link]