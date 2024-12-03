Apple Releases First Firmware Update for Beats Solo Buds

Apple today released a firmware update for the Beats Solo Buds, marking the first new software the earbuds have received since their June 2024 launch. The firmware has a build number of 3A130, up from the 3A112 firmware the Solo Buds shipped with.



We don't know what's included in the new firmware, and Apple does not typically provide information about Beats firmware updates.

The Beats Solo Buds are priced at $80 and are Apple's smallest and most affordable Beats-branded earbuds. While the earbuds offer a custom-built acoustic architecture and ergonomic design, active noise cancellation is not available.

Firmware updates for Beats headphones are delivered over-the-air. Firmware will be installed while the Beats headphones are charging and are in Bluetooth range of an iPhone, iPad, or Mac that's connected to Wi-Fi. On Android devices, users need to download the Beats app for Android and connect the Android device to a power outlet to initiate a firmware update.