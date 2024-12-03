Apple Raises Indonesia Investment Offer to $1B Amid iPhone Ban

Apple has significantly hiked its investment proposal to Indonesia and is now offering $1 billion in a bid to resolve the ongoing iPhone 16 sales ban in the country, according to the country's investment minister Rosan Roeslani (via Reuters).



Speaking to lawmakers on Tuesday, Roeslani said the government expects to receive a written commitment from Apple within a week. "Whoever benefits from the sales must invest here, create jobs here," he added. The investment is described as a "first phase" of Apple's potential involvement in the country. The offer marks a tenfold increase from Apple's previous proposal earlier this month.

The negotiation stems from Indonesia's October ban on iPhone 16 sales after authorities determined Apple had not met the country's requirement for 40% domestic content in smartphones. The government previously rejected Apple's initial $10 million offer, followed by a $100 million proposal that included plans for research and development facilities and developer academies.

The government is particularly interested in having Apple establish local manufacturing partnerships and source components domestically. Apple has maintained developer academies in Indonesia since 2018, but the country currently hosts no Apple manufacturing facilities. Apple has not responded to requests for comment regarding the latest investment proposal.