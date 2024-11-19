Apple Offers $100 Million Investment to End Indonesia's iPhone 16 Ban

Apple has significantly raised its proposed investment in Indonesia to $100 million, a tenfold increase from its initial $10 million offer reported earlier this month. The new proposal aims to convince Indonesian authorities to lift their ban on iPhone 16 sales.



According to Bloomberg, the increased investment would be spread over two years. However, Indonesia's Ministry of Industry is reportedly now pushing Apple to direct more of the investment toward smartphone research and development within the country.

Indonesia blocked iPhone 16 sales in October after determining that Apple had not met the country's 40% domestic content requirement for smartphones. The government also claims Apple has invested only 1.5 trillion rupiah ($95 million) through developer academies, falling short of a promised 1.7 trillion rupiah commitment.

The ministry has yet to make a final decision on Apple's enhanced proposal. Recent attempts by Apple executives to meet with industry minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita in Jakarta are said to have been unsuccessful, with the executives meeting a director-general instead.

Indonesia represents a significant market for Apple, with the country's population of 280 million operating some 354 million active mobile phones.