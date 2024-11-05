Indonesia iPhone Ban: Apple Proposes $10M Manufacturing Investment
Apple has proposed investing nearly $10 million in Indonesian manufacturing operations in an effort to lift the country's recent ban on iPhone 16 sales, according to sources familiar with the matter (via South China Morning Post).
The investment would establish a factory in Bandung, near Jakarta, where Apple would partner with its suppliers to produce accessories and components for Apple devices. The proposal has been submitted to Indonesia's Ministry of Industry for review.
The manufacturing investment comes in response to Indonesia blocking iPhone 16 sales last month, after it was determined that Apple's local unit failed to meet the country's requirement for 40% domestic content in smartphones. The ban is part of broader protectionist policies implemented under new President Prabowo Subianto's administration, which has also restricted sales of Google's Pixel phones for similar reasons.
Indonesia represents a significant market for Apple, with the country's population of 280 million operating some 354 million active mobile phones. Apple has established four developer academies in Indonesia to train students and engineers, but the country's officials have pressed for more substantial manufacturing investments.
The proposed $10 million facility would mark Apple's first manufacturing presence in Indonesia, potentially helping the company comply with local content requirements. The Ministry of Industry is currently reviewing the proposal and is expected to make a decision soon.
About 9,000 iPhone 16 units have entered Indonesia through personal imports, but these devices are restricted to personal use and cannot be sold commercially under the current ban.
Popular Stories
Apple is set to release iOS 18.2 in December, bringing the second round of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update brings several major advancements to Apple's AI integration, including completely new image generation tools and a range of Visual Intelligence-based enhancements. There are a handful of new non-AI related feature controls incoming as well.
...
We're officially in the month of Black Friday, which will take place on Friday, November 29 in 2024. As always, this will be the best time of the year to shop for great deals, including popular Apple products like AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment,...
The first Geekbench 6 benchmark results for the M4 Pro chip surfaced today. Impressively, the results that are available so far show that the highest-end M4 Pro chip is faster than the highest-end M2 Ultra chip in terms of peak multi-core CPU performance.
Here is a comparison of the results:
Mac mini with M4 Pro (14-core CPU): 22,094 multi-core score (average of 11 results)
Mac Studio...
The iPhone SE 4 that's set to come out early next year is expected to debut Apple's first in-house 5G modem, according to Jeff Pu, an analyst who covers companies within Apple's supply chain.
In a research note this week with Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities, Pu said Apple is expected to roll out its custom-made 5G modem starting with the next-generation...
With the second beta of iOS 18.2 that's available for developers today, Apple has further fleshed out the ChatGPT integration that's available with Siri. In the Settings app, there's now a section that shows the ChatGPT daily limit, and offers an option to upgrade to the paid ChatGPT Plus plan.
The beta includes an Advanced Capabilities section with a "Daily Limit" reading that shows up as...
Apple's new M4 Pro and M4 Max chips are impressively fast in terms of CPU performance, topping the M2 Ultra, but what about graphics performance?
The first Geekbench 6 results for GPU performance are now available for the M4 Pro and M4 Max, and the Metal scores reveal some impressive year-over-year gains. Based on the Metal scores that are available so far, the M4 Pro and M4 Max are up to...
After a busy October in which Apple announced new Macs and Apple Intelligence launched, the calendar has now turned to November. Below, we outline what to expect from Apple this month as the slower-but-still-busy holiday season approaches.
After seeding the first betas of iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 with additional Apple Intelligence features last month, Apple will likely...