Apple Uses Amazon's Custom AI Chips for Search Services

Apple uses custom Trainium and Graviton artificial intelligence chips from Amazon Web Services for search services, Apple machine learning and AI director Benoit Dupin said today at the AWS re:Invent conference (via CNBC).



Dupin said that Amazon's AI chips are "reliable, definite, and able to serve [Apple] customers worldwide." AWS and Amazon have a "strong relationship," and Apple plans to test whether Amazon's Trainium2 chip can be used for pre-training Apple Intelligence and other AI models. Amazon announced rental opportunities for the Trainium2 chip today.

Apple has used AWS for more than 10 years for Siri, Apple Maps, and Apple Music. With Amazon's Trainium and Graviton chips, Apple has seen a 40 percent efficiency gain, and with Trainium2, Dupin said Apple expects up to a 50 percent improvement in efficiency with pre-training.

Nvidia is the market leader when it comes to GPUs for AI training, but companies like Amazon are aiming to compete with lower-cost options.