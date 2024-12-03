Apple Uses Amazon's Custom AI Chips for Search Services

Apple uses custom Trainium and Graviton artificial intelligence chips from Amazon Web Services for search services, Apple machine learning and AI director Benoit Dupin said today at the AWS re:Invent conference (via CNBC).

aws trainium
Dupin said that Amazon's AI chips are "reliable, definite, and able to serve [Apple] customers worldwide." AWS and Amazon have a "strong relationship," and Apple plans to test whether Amazon's Trainium2 chip can be used for pre-training Apple Intelligence and other AI models. Amazon announced rental opportunities for the Trainium2 chip today.

Apple has used AWS for more than 10 years for Siri, Apple Maps, and Apple Music. With Amazon's Trainium and Graviton chips, Apple has seen a 40 percent efficiency gain, and with Trainium2, Dupin said Apple expects up to a 50 percent improvement in efficiency with pre-training.

Nvidia is the market leader when it comes to GPUs for AI training, but companies like Amazon are aiming to compete with lower-cost options.

Top Rated Comments

rp2011 Avatar
rp2011
56 minutes ago at 11:50 am
There has been good buzz for Trainium 2 and the team that designed it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
magicschoolbus Avatar
magicschoolbus
55 minutes ago at 11:50 am
My amazon shares welcome this news.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cateye Avatar
cateye
46 minutes ago at 12:00 pm

Great...
One one side Open AI, on the other Amazon.
What's next, Meta?
There's marketing, and then there's business. Apple does significant business with Google and Microsoft, too. As I'm sure Microsoft does business with Oracle, and Google with Meta, and Amazon with Apple, and on down the line, every possible combination.

The "my favorite company is more pious and pure than your favorite company" is sports ball-style chum for ad impressions on sites like this one. The reality is, they all work together, as it suits them, because that's how business works. Efficiency first.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
anakin44011 Avatar
anakin44011
44 minutes ago at 12:02 pm
So...can I have one of those chips for my MacBook?

...because Spotlight Search has become progressively worse over time. Its speed and top suggestions are almost laughable.

...or is it just me...and the last three M-Series MacBooks I've purchased?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coffeemilktea Avatar
coffeemilktea
31 minutes ago at 12:15 pm
This is sorta off topic, but I thought the "annapurnalabs" logo on that chip was a reference to Annapurna Pictures, and I thought "wow, they really branched out from making overrated films and into hardware manufacturing? ?" but no, it's an entirely different company.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
orbital~debris Avatar
orbital~debris
7 minutes ago at 12:38 pm

AWS and Amazon have a "strong relationship,"
I should hope so ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
