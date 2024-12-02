Apple Vision Pro Launching in Taiwan on December 17

Apple today announced that its Vision Pro headset will be launching in Taiwan on Tuesday, December 17, with pre-orders beginning this Thursday, December 5, at 9:00 a.m.



Apple's localized Vision Pro page for Taiwan highlights the pre-order and launch dates and provides all of the usual details about the high-end headset. The online Apple Store for Taiwan has a purchasing page already live where potential customers can check out pricing and options such as storage capacities and ZEISS optical inserts.

Apple has two retail stores in the Taiwanese capital of Taipei, and the stores will be offering 30-minute demo sessions of the Vision Pro headset. More details on the demo sessions will be announced once pre-orders begin.

Taiwan will mark the thirteenth country or region with Vision Pro availability. After launching in the United States in February, availability expanded to Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore in June and July. The most recent additions prior to today's announcement were South Korea and the United Arab Emirates just a few weeks ago.