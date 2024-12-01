AirPods Pro 2 Drop to $154.00 on Amazon for Cyber Monday

Black Friday deals have started transitioning into Cyber Monday discounts, and this now includes the AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for just $154.00, down from $249.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale beats the previous all-time low price by nearly $40 and is overall one of the best deals we're tracking for Cyber Monday. Delivery estimates have started slipping into late December, so if you want these in time for Christmas Day, be sure to order soon.

The AirPods Pro 2 were updated in 2023 with USB-C, and also feature Active Noise Cancellation, Apple's H2 chip, and Spatial Audio. Head to our full Cyber Monday Apple Deals post to get caught up with all of the best discounts that are available right now.