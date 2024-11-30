10 Best Black Friday Apple Deals Still Available This Weekend

Black Friday 2024 has come to a close, and for anyone still shopping online this weekend there are plenty of great Apple-related deals to take advantage of as we transition into Cyber Monday. In this article we're tracking the 10 best Black Friday Apple deals you can still get right now, including AirPods Pro 2, iPad, AirTag, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

1. AirPods Pro 2

Low Price: $94 Off

Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 at $154.00 for Black Friday, down from $249.00. This is just $1 away from the all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 2.

2. 10th Gen iPad

Lowest Ever Price: $99 Off

For iPads, Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi 10th generation iPad for $249.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $349.00. This deal has dwindled from multiple colors on sale at this price to just one, so if you haven't picked it up yet, be sure to do so this weekend.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

3. AirTag

Low Price: $26 Off

You can get the AirTag 4-Pack for $72.99 at Amazon, down from $99.00. While this isn't an all-time low price, it's just $3 higher compared to that price and it is the best price we've seen for Black Friday 2024.

4. Apple Watch SE

Lowest Ever Price: $100 Off

Apple's 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE is available for $149.00 this weekend on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is a new record low price on the wearable. This deal is available in all three aluminum color options, and we're also tracking a similar $100 discount on the 44mm GPS model.

5. AirPods 4

Lowest Ever Price: $15 Off

Amazon introduced a new record low price on the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation for Black Friday 2024, and they're still available at $164.99, down from $179.00.

6. M2 MacBook Air

Lowest Ever Price: $250 Off

Both Amazon and Best Buy have Apple's M2 13-inch MacBook Air (16GB RAM/256GB) for the all-time low price of $749.00 this weekend. That's $250 off the original price and a great deal on the previous generation model.

7. Apple Watch Series 10

Lowest Ever Price: $70 Off

Apple Watch Series 10 has hit new all-time low prices for both 42mm and 46mm GPS models, with $70 off available for both at Amazon.

8. Apple Pencil 2

Lowest Ever Prices: Up To $49 Off

Although discounts on the Apple Pencil Pro have been extremely rare this week, Amazon has been consistently discounting other models for Black Friday. You can still get the Apple Pencil 1 for $59.00 and the Apple Pencil 2 for $79.99 this weekend, both of which are record low prices.

9. MagSafe Charger

Low Prices: Up To $14 Off

Apple's new MagSafe Chargers are available for $29.99 (1m) and $34.99 (2m) this weekend on Amazon.

10. M3 MacBook Air

Lowest Ever Price: $255 Off

Amazon introduced a fantastic deal on the M3 13-inch MacBook Air (16GB RAM/256GB) this week, and you can still get it for $844.00 right now in every color, down from $1,099.00. The downside of this deal is the shipping estimates, which have slipped into late December and January due to its popularity.

Bonus: Streaming Services

Low Prices: Up To 76% Off

This weekend is the best time to sign up for a new streaming service, thanks to a few big discounts offered by Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, and Paramount+. You can get up to 76 percent off these services right now, and many of the offers expire as soon as Monday.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.