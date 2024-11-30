10 Best Black Friday Apple Deals Still Available This Weekend

by

Black Friday 2024 has come to a close, and for anyone still shopping online this weekend there are plenty of great Apple-related deals to take advantage of as we transition into Cyber Monday. In this article we're tracking the 10 best Black Friday Apple deals you can still get right now, including AirPods Pro 2, iPad, AirTag, and more.

1. AirPods Pro 2

Low Price: $94 Off

airpods pro 2 candycanes

Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 at $154.00 for Black Friday, down from $249.00. This is just $1 away from the all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 2.

$94 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $154.00

2. 10th Gen iPad

Lowest Ever Price: $99 Off

ipad 2 candycanes

For iPads, Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi 10th generation iPad for $249.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $349.00. This deal has dwindled from multiple colors on sale at this price to just one, so if you haven't picked it up yet, be sure to do so this weekend.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$99 OFF
10th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $249.99

3. AirTag

Low Price: $26 Off

airtag candycane blue

You can get the AirTag 4-Pack for $72.99 at Amazon, down from $99.00. While this isn't an all-time low price, it's just $3 higher compared to that price and it is the best price we've seen for Black Friday 2024.

$26 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $72.99

4. Apple Watch SE

Lowest Ever Price: $100 Off

apple watch se candycane

Apple's 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE is available for $149.00 this weekend on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is a new record low price on the wearable. This deal is available in all three aluminum color options, and we're also tracking a similar $100 discount on the 44mm GPS model.

$100 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $149.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $179.00

5. AirPods 4

Lowest Ever Price: $15 Off

airpods 4 candy cane

Amazon introduced a new record low price on the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation for Black Friday 2024, and they're still available at $164.99, down from $179.00.

$15 OFF
AirPods 4 with ANC for $164.99

6. M2 MacBook Air

Lowest Ever Price: $250 Off

m2 macbook air candycane

Both Amazon and Best Buy have Apple's M2 13-inch MacBook Air (16GB RAM/256GB) for the all-time low price of $749.00 this weekend. That's $250 off the original price and a great deal on the previous generation model.

$250 OFF
M2 13-inch MacBook Air (16GB RAM/256GB) for $749.00

7. Apple Watch Series 10

Lowest Ever Price: $70 Off

apple watch 10 candy cane

Apple Watch Series 10 has hit new all-time low prices for both 42mm and 46mm GPS models, with $70 off available for both at Amazon.

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $329.00

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $359.00

8. Apple Pencil 2

Lowest Ever Prices: Up To $49 Off

apple pencil candycanes

Although discounts on the Apple Pencil Pro have been extremely rare this week, Amazon has been consistently discounting other models for Black Friday. You can still get the Apple Pencil 1 for $59.00 and the Apple Pencil 2 for $79.99 this weekend, both of which are record low prices.

$49 OFF
Apple Pencil 2 for $79.99

$40 OFF
Apple Pencil 1 for $59.00

9. MagSafe Charger

Low Prices: Up To $14 Off

magsafe candy cane

Apple's new MagSafe Chargers are available for $29.99 (1m) and $34.99 (2m) this weekend on Amazon.

$9 OFF
MagSafe Charger (1m) for $29.99

$14 OFF
MagSafe Charger (2m) for $34.99

10. M3 MacBook Air

Lowest Ever Price: $255 Off

m3 macbook air candy cane

Amazon introduced a fantastic deal on the M3 13-inch MacBook Air (16GB RAM/256GB) this week, and you can still get it for $844.00 right now in every color, down from $1,099.00. The downside of this deal is the shipping estimates, which have slipped into late December and January due to its popularity.

$255 OFF
M3 13-inch MacBook Air (16GB RAM/256GB) for $844.00

Bonus: Streaming Services

Low Prices: Up To 76% Off

streaming candy cane

This weekend is the best time to sign up for a new streaming service, thanks to a few big discounts offered by Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, and Paramount+. You can get up to 76 percent off these services right now, and many of the offers expire as soon as Monday.

72% OFF PER MONTH
Disney+ and Hulu Bundle for $2.99/month

75% OFF
Peacock for $19.99/year

UP TO 76% OFF
Paramount+ for $2.99/month

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.

