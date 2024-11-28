Apple Black Friday Accessory Sales Include Apple Pencil Pro for $94.99, AirTag 4-Pack for $72.99, and More

Black Friday is tomorrow, and big discounts are in full swing across the Internet and in select retail locations. In this article, we're focusing on Apple accessories like the Apple Pencil, AirTag, iPhone 16 cases, MagSafe chargers, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Apple Pencil

In regards to the Apple Pencil Pro, Amazon today has the accessory for $94.99, down from $129.00. This is the first time in a few weeks that we're seeing any discount on the accessory, and it's an overall second-best price. Amazon also has a new low price on the Apple Pencil 2, available for $79.99, down from $129.00.

AirTag

If you're shopping for AirTag, Amazon has the 4-pack at a solid price of $72.99 for Black Friday, down from $99.00. This is just about $3 higher compared to the all-time low price.

iPad Pro Magic Keyboards

Moving to the new 2024 iPad Pro Magic Keyboards, you can get the 11-inch model in Black for $249.99, down from $299.00. This is a new all-time low price on this version of the accessory, and it beats the previous deal price by about $10.



Amazon also has the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard on sale, available for $274.99 in White, down from $349.00. This is another record low price on the Magic Keyboard.

MagSafe Charger

Amazon has the 1-meter MagSafe Charger for $29.00 and 2-meter model for $34.99, both $10 off and all-time low prices.

The new MagSafe Chargers provide overall faster charging speeds with compatible iPhone models. When paired with a 30W power adapter, iPhone 16 models can charge at up to 25W wirelessly over MagSafe, which is 10W faster than a regular non-MagSafe Qi2 wireless charger.



iPhone 16 Cases

Lastly, Amazon has quite a few discounts on Apple's official MagSafe cases for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. You can find every case listed below by model, and many are seeing multiple colors hitting record low prices.



iPhone 16

Clear Case - $37.00, down from $49.00

Silicone Case - $22.00, down from $49.00

iPhone 16 Plus

Clear Case - $34.00, down from $49.00

Silicone Case - $22.00, down from $49.00

iPhone 16 Pro

Clear Case - $34.00, down from $49.00

Silicone Case - $34.00, down from $49.00

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Clear Case - $37.00, down from $49.00

Silicone Case - $37.00, down from $49.00

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.