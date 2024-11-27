Black Friday Streaming Deals Include Big Savings on Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, and Peacock

by

We've been focusing on deals on physical products over the past few weeks, but Black Friday is also a great time of year to purchase a streaming membership. Some of the biggest services have great discounts for new and select returning members this week, including Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, and Peacock.

new streaming black fridayNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Disney+ and Hulu

Starting with the Disney+ and Hulu bundle, you can get Hulu (with ads) and Disney+ (with ads) for $2.99 per month for an entire year, down from the regular $10.99 per month price. This offer is valid for new and eligible returning Hulu/Disney+ subscribers.

72% OFF PER MONTH
Disney+ and Hulu Bundle for $2.99/month

As usual, this offer will revert to the regular $10.99 per month price (or then-current regular monthly price) at the end of your first year. Shoppers have until 11:59 p.m. PST on December 2 to take advantage of this offer.

Additionally, if you just want Hulu (with ads), you can get it for $0.99 per month for a year, down from $9.99 per month.

Paramount+

You can get either Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ with Showtime for $2.99 per month for your first two months this Black Friday. Paramount+ Essential is typically priced at $7.99 per month, while Paramount+ with Showtime is typically priced at $12.99 per month.

UP TO 76% OFF
Paramount+ for $2.99/month

Shoppers should remember that this deal is only for the first two months of your Paramount+ subscription, and after that period it will return to its regular pricing structure. Paramount+ is only focusing on monthly plans this Black Friday, and there are no deals on annual plans.

Peacock

Peacock has one of the best all-around streaming deals this week. You can get a full year of Peacock (premium annual plan) for $19.99, down from $79.99. You can also opt to pay $1.99 per month for six months. This plan includes ads.

75% OFF
Peacock for $19.99/year

This sale will run through December 2, and is available to new and select returning customers.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about top deals as we head into the holidays? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iphone 16 pro models 1

First iPhone 17 Pro Design Leak Claims Surprising Return to Aluminum, Rectangular Camera Bump, and More

Monday November 25, 2024 8:07 am PST by
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will offer "significant design changes," The Information's Wayne Ma reports. The two flagship iPhone 17 models will be the first high-end iPhones to feature an aluminum frame since the delineation of the iPhone lineup into Pro and non-Pro models. In recent years, lower-end iPhone models such as the iPhone SE and iPhone 16 have featured aluminum...
Read Full Article189 comments
airpods pro bulbs

Apple Black Friday Deals Available Now: AirPods, iPads, and More

Friday November 22, 2024 5:28 am PST by
Black Friday 2024 is just a few days away, and as always this will be the best time of the year to shop for great deals. Right now, this includes big savings on popular Apple products like AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBook Air, iPad, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps...
Read Full Article44 comments
ipads early bf deals

7 Best Black Friday iPad Deals for 2024

Saturday November 23, 2024 1:44 pm PST by
We're less than one week away from Black Friday on November 29, and Best Buy and Amazon currently have all-time low prices across Apple's entire iPad lineup. This includes Apple's 9th and 10th generation iPad, iPad mini 7, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which...
Read Full Article18 comments
Generic iPhone 17 Feature With Full Width Dynamic Island single camera

'iPhone 17 Air' Features Revealed in New Report: As Thin as 5mm, Single Speaker, and More

Monday November 25, 2024 8:40 am PST by
The Information's Wayne Ma and Qianer Liu today published an in-depth report about the "iPhone 17 Air," revealing several new details about the device. The report said prototypes of the device have a thickness of between 5mm and 6mm, which would make it the thinnest iPhone ever. In comparison, iPhone 16 models are 7.8mm thick and iPhone 16 Pro models are 8.25mm thick. Due to this...
Read Full Article145 comments
new mac holiday

6 Best Black Friday Mac Deals for 2024

Sunday November 24, 2024 7:21 am PST by
Black Friday 2024 is just a few days away, and you can already find the year's best prices on nearly every Mac at Amazon. Specifically, this includes the new M4 iMac, M4 MacBook Pro, and the M2 and M3 MacBook Air. We've also included a great deal on the Apple Studio Display. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article24 comments

Top Rated Comments

Mr_Brightside_@ Avatar
Mr_Brightside_@
50 minutes ago at 07:26 am
I’m not criticizing MR, but as a Canadian actively looking to pay money for streaming deals and bundles, these are pathetic:
Disney and Hulu seem like a good deal but the deals are only on the ad-supported tier; I’m not paying money to watch ads
Paramount is for two months, that’s a nonstarter if it goes back to the regular rate after
And Peacock is US only
Back to TPB for me
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
30 minutes ago at 07:45 am
Can you pay the HULU subscription (for this deal) with Giftcards or do you need a credit card?

Edit: needs a credit card ? I am not resubscribing with giftcards for 10 bucks with ads! out of principle, knowing others get it for 1 dollar
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RALentz Avatar
RALentz
23 minutes ago at 07:52 am
Max also has a deal of $2.99 / month for six months (for the ad-supported tier).

Max ('https://www.max.com/')

-R
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnyb098 Avatar
jonnyb098
23 minutes ago at 07:53 am
Wow! You know things are getting rough when streaming services are running these kind of deals ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icwhatudidthere Avatar
icwhatudidthere
14 minutes ago at 08:02 am

No deals on ad-free subs? Like others I refuse to pay a sub to watch ads. I only subscribe to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+. Netflix is the only sub that is purely for streaming because they have an unbeatable library. I was hoping for a non-ad tier deal for Disney+, but now I just sub for a month, binge what I want to watch, then unsub after
The only reason they even offer these deals is they actually make more money from ads than the ad-free subscription fee.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments