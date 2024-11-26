Amazon Takes $99 Off iPad Mini 7 With Return of All-Time Low Prices, Starting at $399.99

Amazon this week is providing record low prices on multiple models of the new iPad mini 7, starting at $399.99 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. All of the deals on the iPad mini 7 in this article require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the discounts.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon has all four colors of the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 on sale at this all-time low price, and it's a sale we haven't seen in a few weeks. You can also get the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.99, down from $799.00, although it's currently listed as temporarily out of stock. You can still purchase it now at this record low price and Amazon will ship it when it's back in stock.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

These iPad mini 7 discounts are part of Amazon's Black Friday discounts, which also include other iPads like the 9th and 10th generation iPads, M4 iPad Pro, and the M2 iPad Air. You can find more information about these deals in our Best Black Friday iPad Deals guide, and check out our overall Best Black Friday Apple Deals guide for everything else currently on sale.

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.