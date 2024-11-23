7 Best Black Friday iPad Deals for 2024

We're less than one week away from Black Friday on November 29, and Best Buy and Amazon currently have all-time low prices across Apple's entire iPad lineup. This includes Apple's 9th and 10th generation iPad, iPad mini 7, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

Most of the deals in the list below can be found at Best Buy, but Amazon has a few low prices on the 10th generation iPad and all new iPad mini 7. The deals shared in this list are focused on the entry-level models of each iPad, but there are many, many more deals to be found on iPads, all of which can be discovered in our post about all of the Apple Black Friday Deals available right now.

As a bonus mention, Amazon currently has steep discounts on the M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard. You can get the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $249.99 ($49 off) and the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $274.99 ($74 off).

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.