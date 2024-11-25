Tim Cook at CEO Summit in China to Talk Supply Chain, Trade Issues
Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday made his third visit to China this year, ahead of a five-day supply chain conference with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and other corporate leaders (via Bloomberg).
The Apple chief joined more than 20 global business leaders in meetings with Premier Li Qiang, including executives from Rio Tinto, Corning, and Charoen Pokphand Group. Chinese corporate leaders from Lenovo Group and ICBC were also present at the discussions, which focused on supply chain and trade matters.
Cook was seen at the China International Supply Chain Expo, where he was keen to highlight the critical role of Chinese partners in Apple's operations. "I value them very highly. We could not do what we do without them," he remarked in comments shared by Chinese state media. "I am proud to be here... that Apple has an exhibit here with our partners," added Cook during his first visit to the expo.
Cook's visit comes at a sensitive time for Apple, with companies worldwide bracing for potential trade disruptions following Donald Trump's U.S. election victory. Trump has threatened to hike tariffs on Chinese goods, while China remains Apple's largest market outside the United States. Apple has around 200 major suppliers, with more than 80% producing products in China. The company also produces the majority of its iPhones there through manufacturing partner Foxconn.
The timing is particularly significant as Apple works to balance its deep ties to China while gradually diversifying its production chain to other regions like Vietnam and Indonesia. Cook's last visit to Beijing occurred only last month when he pledged Apple's continued investment in the country.
