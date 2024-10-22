Apple CEO Tim Cook and COO Jeff Williams Visiting China

Apple CEO Tim Cook and COO Jeff Williams are in China this week to promote Apple's products and initiatives in the region. Throughout their trip, Cook has been active on Weibo.



Cook and Williams met students from China Agricultural University and Zhejiang University, exploring how they use iPhones and iPads to improve sustainable agricultural practices. Cook thanked the China Rural Development Fund (CFRD) and everyone involved in the Science and Technology Backyards initiative for their work in promoting efficiency and sustainability in farming.

They also met renowned Chinese fashion photographer Chen Man, who captured images of Cook using the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Cook spent time with musician Lexie Liu, who shared insights into her creative process and how she uses Apple products, including the iPhone and Mac. Cook and Williams also visited developers at Gala Sports, where they witnessed a demonstration of the game NBA Rivals on the iPhone 16.

A significant aspect of Cook's trip was the announcement of Apple's support for a national parks initiative in China through a partnership with the China Green Carbon Foundation (CGCF). The visit marks Cook's second trip to China in 2024, following a visit in March, which included the opening of Apple's 57th store in the Greater China region and meetings with key suppliers.

Simultaneously, Apple's Senior Vice President Worldwide Marketing Greg Jozwiak is visiting Europe.