Get Apple Watch SE for Just $149 During Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Amazon is discounting the Apple Watch SE to the new all-time low price of $149.00 this week, down from $249.00. This is about $20 cheaper than the previous record low price, and Amazon has the sale in two colors.

Specifically, you can get this sale in the Starlight Aluminum Case with Lake Green Sport Loop and Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band. All of the other colors are sitting at the usual $169.00 discount price on Amazon, which is still a solid second-best price.

