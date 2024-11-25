Apple Black Friday Accessory Sales Include Low Prices on AirTag, iPhone 16 Cases, and More

Black Friday is just four days away, and big discounts are in full swing across the Internet and in select retail locations. In this article, we're focusing on Apple accessories like the AirTag, iPhone 16 cases, MagSafe chargers, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirTag

Starting with the AirTag 4-Pack, Amazon has the tracking accessory multi-pack for $72.99, down from $99.00. This is a solid second-best price on this device, and it's just about $3 higher compared to the all-time low price.

MagSafe Chargers

For MagSafe Chargers, we're tracking two solid deals at Amazon. You can get the 1-meter MagSafe Charger for $31.99, down from $39.00, and the 2-meter MagSafe Charger for $39.99, down from $49.00.

iPad Pro Magic Keyboards

Moving to the new 2024 iPad Pro Magic Keyboards, you can get the 11-inch model in Black for $249.99, down from $299.00. This is a new all-time low price on this version of the accessory, and it beats the previous deal price by about $10.



Amazon also has the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard on sale, available for $274.99 in White, down from $349.00. This is another record low price on the Magic Keyboard.

Apple Pencil

Right now, the only notable Apple Pencil deal is on the Apple Pencil 2, which is available for the all-time low price of $79.99 for Black Friday on Amazon.

iPhone 16 Cases

Lastly, Amazon has quite a few discounts on Apple's official MagSafe cases for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. You can find every case listed below by model, and many are seeing multiple colors hitting record low prices.



iPhone 16

Clear Case - $37.00, down from $49.00

Silicone Case - $22.00, down from $49.00

iPhone 16 Plus

Clear Case - $34.00, down from $49.00

Silicone Case - $22.00, down from $49.00

iPhone 16 Pro

Clear Case - $34.00, down from $49.00

Silicone Case - $34.00, down from $49.00

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Clear Case - $37.00, down from $49.00

Silicone Case - $37.00, down from $49.00

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.