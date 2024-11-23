'Wolfs 2' Nixed at Apple TV+ Because Director 'No Longer Trusted' Apple

by

While the action comedy film "Wolfs" recently became the most-viewed movie in Apple TV+ history, plans for a sequel have been canceled.

Apple TV Wolfs
In an interview shared by Deadline today, Wolfs director Jon Watts said he canceled the sequel because he "no longer trusted" Apple as a creative partner. He told the publication that Apple made a last-minute decision to pivot away from widely releasing the movie in theaters without discussing that decision with him in advance.

Watts also said that Apple ignored his request to not mention the planned "Wolfs" sequel in its press release regarding the switch to a limited, one-week theatrical release for the movie ahead of its Apple TV+ streaming debut. "Wolfs" debuted in select theaters on September 20, and it started streaming on Apple TV+ on September 27.

Apple announced that a "Wolfs" sequel was planned in an August press release. Apple's head of feature films Matt Dentler said the company was "excited to see fans embrace the movie as we start working with Jon on the sequel."

Here is the full quote from Watts explaining why the sequel is off the table:

"I showed Apple my final cut of Wolfs early this year," Watts told Deadline. "They were extremely enthusiastic about it and immediately commissioned me to start writing a sequel. But their last minute shift from a promised wide theatrical release to a streaming release was a total surprise and made without any explanation or discussion. I wasn't even told about it until less than a week before they announced it to the world. I was completely shocked and asked them to please not include the news that I was writing a sequel. They ignored my request and announced it in their press release anyway, seemingly to create a positive spin to their streaming pivot. And so I quietly returned the money they gave me for the sequel. I didn't want to talk about it because I was proud of the film and didn't want to generate any unnecessary negative press. I loved working with Brad and George (and Amy and Austin and Poorna and Zlatko) and would happily do it again. But the truth is that Apple didn’t cancel the Wolfs sequel, I did, because I no longer trusted them as a creative partner."

This drama might be enough for an Apple TV+ movie of its own!

"Wolfs" stars Brad Pitt and George Clooney as two professional "fixers" who are assigned to cover up a high-profile crime. The two "lone wolves" are forced to work together, despite not wanting to, and comedy ensues. The movie also stars Amy Ryan.

Watts is best known for directing the "Spider-Man" films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spock Avatar
Spock
28 minutes ago at 01:32 pm

Alienating a major streaming service while Hollywood collapses is a career plan, I guess.
I wouldn’t call Apple TV+ a major streaming service.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ipedro Avatar
ipedro
27 minutes ago at 01:33 pm
The director has a point. If you blindside the lead creative behind a movie on his own project, not once but repeatedly, I can see why he wouldn't want to work with Apple again.

To Apple's credit, they made the right decision: the film was a direct-to-streaming film despite its two A-listers. I enjoyed it at home but I wouldn't have watched it in theatres. But they should've communicated that to those who made the film expecting it to be in theatres.

If Apple gets a reputation for pulling these kinds of stunts, they'll see themselves without talented filmmakers soon enough.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Orange Bat Avatar
Orange Bat
40 minutes ago at 01:21 pm
Alienating a major streaming service while Hollywood collapses is a career plan, I guess.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bokito Avatar
Bokito
25 minutes ago at 01:36 pm
Apple is being typical Apple here. Bad communication to the people they’re working with and changing the rules as they see fit.

I haven’t seen this movie (I already cancelled Apple TV+ after they reversed their course on giving Jon Stewart full editorial control). But I think Apple could definitely do better here. There are fantastic shows and movies, but if you pull stunts like this one, nobody is gonna trust you to make great content.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
41 minutes ago at 01:20 pm
well, I did watch that movie, somewhat forcing myself, did not enjoy it so I will not miss the sequel, YMMV
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
c84216 Avatar
c84216
28 minutes ago at 01:32 pm
Hollywood is cutthroat with no love for rogue creatives.

No one is going to give this guy money if he’s going to turn around and publicly badmouth a studio.

This is his one way ticket to never make a movie again. He should have kept quiet.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
