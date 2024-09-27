New Film 'Wolfs' Starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney on Apple TV+

Apple action-comedy film "Wolfs," featuring Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and George Clooney, premiered today exclusively on Apple TV+. The movie was originally slated for a wide theatrical release, but premiered on the streaming service today following a limited theatrical run last week.



Directed by Jon Watts, known for the recent Spider-Man trilogy, "Wolfs" follows two professional fixers played by Pitt and Clooney who must work together to cover up a high-profile crime. The star-studded cast also includes Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Richard Kind.

Despite positive reception from critics, Apple made the unexpected decision to pull "Wolfs" from wide theatrical release last month. The company has not publicly explained its reasoning for the change in strategy, although industry speculation suggests it may be related to the underwhelming box office performance of some recent Apple Original films.

Apple's shift in approach for "Wolfs" reflects a broader reconsideration of its theatrical release plans. Another upcoming film, "Blitz," is also set for a limited theatrical run before streaming. Currently, Apple has only one movie, the Formula One drama "F1" (also starring Brad Pitt), scheduled for a wide theatrical release in June 2025.

Despite the move, Apple appears to remain committed to producing high-profile content. Matt Dentler, head of features at Apple Original Films, recently described "Wolfs" as a "big event movie" and announced that a sequel is already in development.

"Wolfs" is produced by Clooney's Smokehouse Pictures and Pitt's Plan B Entertainment in partnership with Apple. The film is now streaming for all ‌Apple TV‌+ subscribers.