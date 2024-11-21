Billie Eilish Again Named Apple Music's Artist of the Year

Apple today announced that Billie Eilish has been named Apple Music's Artist of the Year in 2024 for her "extraordinary impact" throughout the year.



Eilish receives a physical Apple Music Award featuring a custom 12-inch silicon wafer.

"Since day one, Apple Music has supported my music and artistry, and I am both honored and humbled to receive this recognition as Artist of the Year this many years into my career," said Eilish.

Eilish released her third full-length studio album this year, called "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT," and Apple describes it as the "best music of her career." The album reached the number-one spot on Apple Music's all-genre albums chart in 138 countries worldwide. Plus, her soundtrack "What Was I Made For?" in the Barbie film won a GRAMMY Award for Song of the Year this year.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter was also named Apple Music's Artist of the Year in 2019. She is the first artist to win the award twice.