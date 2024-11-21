iPhone Base Models Remain Best-Sellers Despite Pro Max Appeal

Apple's base model iPhones have collectively accounted for 42% of its smartphone sales this year, but iPhone Pro Max devices stand as the best-selling individual model, according to new data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP).



The report reveals an interesting sales distribution across Apple's iPhone lineup, but the data needs to be interpreted carefully owing to Apple's tiered product strategy. That's because the company sells several generations of base model iPhones simultaneously at different price points, but it only ever offers a single (current) generation of Pro and Pro Max models.

In effect, this means the base model's 42% share represents combined sales across multiple iPhone generations.

Looking at individual models, the iPhone Pro Max captures 26% of sales, followed by the Pro at 19% and Plus models at 13%. The Plus model's performance is particularly notable given that it replaced the smaller iPhone mini in 2022 and has since exceeded its predecessor's market share.

Also notable is that the findings demonstrate a clear shift in consumer preferences toward larger displays. When Apple introduced its first Plus-sized iPhone in 2014, the iPhone 6 Plus, many questioned whether consumers would embrace larger phones. And yet today, the combined share of Plus and Pro Max models accounts for 39% of iPhone sales.



CIRP's analysis also highlights the financial impact of larger models. Both Plus and Pro Max variants contribute significantly to iPhone's average selling price and gross margins, commanding higher prices than their standard-sized counterparts despite sharing similar internal components. Note that these figures exclude sales of Apple's entry-level iPhone SE.

The findings suggest Apple has successfully diversified its iPhone lineup to appeal to different user preferences and price points, while maintaining strong sales across all size categories. As CIRP puts it, Apple's "jumbo phone experiment" has turned out to be a success. However, where Apple's rumored slimmer but not necessarily bigger iPhone 17 "Air" model will fit into this strategy next year remains to be seen.