Apple Dropping Support for iCloud Backups on iPhones and iPads Running iOS 8 and Earlier

by

Starting next month, making a device backup over iCloud will require iOS 9 or later, Apple has informed some customers via email. New backups for iPhones and iPads running iOS 8 or earlier will no longer be supported, and Apple will delete all existing ‌iCloud‌ backups of those devices as well.

iCloud General Feature
Apps and data stored on an iPhone or iPad running iOS 8 or earlier will not be affected, and Apple says that customers can still manually back up their devices to a Mac or a Windows PC.


These ‌iCloud‌ backup changes will be made on December 18, 2024, so customers who have a device running iOS 8 or earlier should update to the latest available version of iOS if possible in order to continue to be able to back up their devices.

According to Apple, ‌iCloud‌ backups for older devices are being discontinued in order to "more closely align" with Apple's "published minimum software requirements." With iOS 9, Apple adopted CloudKit for ‌iCloud‌ backups rather than the prior system, and it seems that the company is now discontinuing the old backup system.

Popular Stories

New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18

18 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.2

Wednesday November 13, 2024 2:09 am PST by
Apple is set to release iOS 18.2 next month, bringing the second round of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update brings several major advancements to Apple's AI integration, including completely new image generation tools and a range of Visual Intelligence-based enhancements. There are a handful of new non-AI related feature controls incoming as well....
Read Full Article25 comments
airtag purple

AirTag 2 Rumored to Launch Next Year With These New Features

Sunday November 17, 2024 5:18 am PST by
Apple released the AirTag in April 2021, so it is now three over and a half years old. While the AirTag has not received any hardware updates since then, a new version of the item tracking accessory is rumored to be in development. Below, we recap rumors about a second-generation AirTag. Timing Apple is aiming to release a new AirTag in mid-2025, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman....
Read Full Article77 comments
M4 MacBook Pros Thumb

M4 MacBook Pro Uses Quantum Dot Display Technology

Thursday November 14, 2024 4:19 pm PST by
The M4 MacBook Pro models feature quantum dot display technology, according to display analyst Ross Young. Apple used a quantum dot film instead of a red KSF phosphor film, a change that provides more vibrant, accurate color results. Young says that Apple has opted for KSF for prior MacBook Pro models because it doesn't use toxic element cadmium (typical for quantum dot) and is more...
Read Full Article100 comments
iCloud General Feature

Apple Acknowledges iCloud Notes Disappearing and Explains How to Fix

Saturday November 16, 2024 9:45 am PST by
Earlier this month, we reported about some iPhone users temporarily losing all of their notes in the Notes app after accepting Apple's updated iCloud terms and conditions. Apple has now indirectly acknowledged this issue in a new support document that outlines steps to follow if your iCloud notes are not appearing on your iPhone, iPad, or Vision Pro. Fortunately, the notes can be re-synced...
Read Full Article68 comments
iPhone XS Max Black Background

Apple Adds iPhone XS Max and More to Vintage/Obsolete Product Lists

Friday November 15, 2024 8:09 am PST by
Apple today added a few older iPhone and Apple Watch models to the vintage and obsolete products list on its website. Apple has now classified the iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone XS Max as "vintage" worldwide. Apple considers a device to be "vintage" once five years have passed since the company stopped distributing it for sale. Apple and Apple Authorized Service Providers sometimes offer repairs...
Read Full Article71 comments

Top Rated Comments

breenmask Avatar
breenmask
19 minutes ago at 10:41 am
All 19 people are going to cry outrage that their 11+ year old devices can no longer backup to the 5GB of storage they never paid for
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
podycust Avatar
podycust
10 minutes ago at 10:50 am
Well if anyone is still using a 4s on iOS 8 it’s pretty much useless here in the uk as most networks have turned off 3G lol
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
9 minutes ago at 10:52 am
I’m shocked they were even still backing up iOS 8 devices.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppleTO Avatar
AppleTO
6 minutes ago at 10:54 am
I can’t imagine too many people are still using iPhone 4s or early 5s.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
magicschoolbus Avatar
magicschoolbus
9 minutes ago at 10:52 am
Honestly, would a device still even work on iOS 9 with most apps out there? We're talking about software from 2015 would never been updated by the consumer.. that's crazy
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
strongy Avatar
strongy
7 minutes ago at 10:53 am

Planned obsolescence strikes again :p
you can't really say its planned obsolescence when the duration is 10 years or older lol
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments