Amazon Takes Up to $129 Off 9th and 10th Gen iPads for Black Friday

Today we're tracking all-time low prices on both the 9th and 10th generation iPad, both of which are available on Amazon.

You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi 9th generation iPad for $199.99 in Silver, down from $329.00. This is a match of the record low price on this version of the 2021 tablet.

Moving to the newer models, Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi 10th generation iPad for $299.00 in every color, down from $349.00. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $449.00, down from $499.00.

Cellular models are also seeing all-time low prices this week. The 64GB Cellular 10th generation iPad has hit $449.00 ($50 off), while the 256GB Cellular model is available for $599.00 ($50 off).

