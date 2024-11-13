Get Up to $160 Off the New M4 14-Inch MacBook Pro With Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals

Amazon has a collection of the new M4 14-inch MacBook Pro on sale this week, with as much as $160 off select models. These deals aren't the only Mac-related Black Friday sales you can get right now, so be sure to check out our Best Early Black Friday Mac Deals guide for more information.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 16GB RAM/512GB M4 14-inch MacBook Pro, you can get this model for $1,474.00 in both Silver and Space Black. This is a match of the all-time low price on the computer, and right now only Amazon has the sale.

Amazon also has the 16GB/1TB M4 14-inch MacBook Pro at an all-time low price of $1,654.00, down from $1,799.00. Finally, there's the 24GB RAM/512GB model for $1,839.00, down from $1,999.00, which is another record low price. Both of these computers are only available at these prices in Silver.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.