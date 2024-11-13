Apple Arcade Adding These 15 New Games Through Early January

Apple today announced that an additional 15 games are coming to Apple Arcade during the upcoming holiday season, including three Final Fantasy titles, PAC-MAN 256, Boggle: Arcade Edition, Gears & Goo, and more.



Accessible through the App Store, Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, all free of ads and in-app purchases. In the U.S., Apple Arcade costs $6.99 per month and is bundled with other Apple services in select Apple One plans.

Here is the full list of games coming to Apple Arcade through early January:

