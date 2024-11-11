Apple TV+ Shares 'Silo' Recap Video Ahead of Season 2 Starting Friday

Apple TV+ today shared a recap video for the first season of the hit series "Silo," which returns for a second season starting later this week.

Warning: The video contains major spoilers, obviously.

"Silo" follows the last 10,000 people on Earth, all of whom live in a massive underground bunker to escape the seemingly toxic and deadly world outside. The people are unaware of why the silo was built, and those who seek the truth face deadly consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette Nichols, an engineer who attempts to unravel the mysteries surrounding the silo following a loved one's murder. The sci-fi series is based on Hugh Howey's best-selling book trilogy "Wool." Ferguson and Howey both serve as executive producers.

The 10-episode second season of "Silo" begins this Friday, November 15, and one new episode will follow every Friday through January 17.

Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year in the U.S., and the streaming service is also included in all Apple One subscription bundles.