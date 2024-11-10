Apple Likely to Announce Final Cut Pro Update This Week With These New Features

In its announcement video for the new Mac mini last month, Apple teased an "upcoming" version of Final Cut Pro for the Mac. Apple will likely announce the update during the annual Final Cut Pro Creative Summit, which begins this Wednesday. The conference is held in association with Apple, and attendees will be visiting Apple Park on the first day.
Apple already teased four new features coming to Final Cut Pro for the Mac later this year:
In its visionOS 2 press release in June, Apple said an update to Final Cut Pro for the Mac will add the ability to edit spatial videos recorded with devices like iPhone 15 Pro models, any iPhone 16 model, or the Canon EOS R7 mirrorless camera with a spatial video lens that recently became available for pre-order. Spatial videos have 3D depth and can be viewed on Apple's Vision Pro headset.
In the Mac mini announcement video, Apple said the Final Cut Pro update will enable users to instantly apply AI-generated effects to videos. In the visionOS 2 press release from June, Apple similarly mentioned the upcoming ability to add "immersive titles and effects" to videos. It seems plausible that the new AI features in Final Cut Pro could have Apple Intelligence branding, but this is not certain.
In the Mac mini video, Apple also previewed automatic AI-generated captions for videos in Final Cut Pro, eliminating the need to use caption plugins or other software. This feature has been long awaited amid the rise of short-form videos with captions across TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels.
An image of Final Cut Pro in the Mac mini video showed an unreleased "Magnetic Mask" feature. While no details are known about this feature, it will likely allow users to isolate moving objects in the foreground to remove them, add text behind them, apply color grading, or so on. This feature will likely be similar to MotionVFX's mRotoAI plugin for Final Cut Pro, and DaVinci Resolve's Magic Mask feature.
At least some of these features will likely extend to an updated version of the Final Cut Pro app for iPad. There could also be updates to the Final Cut Pro companion apps Compressor and Motion for the Mac, and to the Final Cut Camera app for the iPhone.
Final Cut Pro's upcoming auto-caption feature
Final Cut Pro received its most recent feature update to version 10.8 in June. New features included an Enhance Light and Color effect, a Smooth Slo-Mo option for slow-motion visuals, advanced search and filtering in the timeline index, and more. It is unclear if the next update to Final Cut Pro will be considered version 10.9, or if Apple will finally introduce Final Cut Pro 11, which would likely be a major new version with several additional features. In addition to auto-generated captions, many Final Cut Pro users have hoped for features such as text-based editing and the ability to open video libraries stored in iCloud.
In the U.S., Final Cut Pro costs $299.99 on the Mac, while the iPad version is a subscription-based app priced at $4.99 per month or $49 per year.
Apple has returned to using two 128GB storage chips in the new Mac mini with 256GB of storage, according to a partial teardown video shared on social media today. This means the base-model Mac mini with the M4 chip will not have significantly slower SSD speeds compared to higher-end configurations of the computer with 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB of storage, as multiple NAND chips allows for faster SSD...
Black Friday sales are continuing today with Best Buy kicking off early Black Friday deals that will last for the next few days. Similar to other retailers, Best Buy's early Black Friday event includes sitewide savings on Apple products, headphones, TVs, monitors, video games, and more.
Law enforcement officials in Detroit, Michigan are warning other police officers about an alleged iPhone change that causes Apple devices stored for forensic examination to spontaneously restart, reports 404 Media.
iPhones that are undergoing examination have apparently been rebooting, which makes them harder to unlock with brute force methods, and Michigan police think that it's due to a...
Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 updates to developers, and Apple is continuing to refine the Apple Intelligence capabilities. There are also a handful of smaller features that are worth knowing about.
Find My
Find My has a new option to Share Item Location with an "airline or trusted person" that can help you locate something that you've misplaced....
The first wave of reviews of Apple's new M4-powered MacBook Pro models were published this morning. We've collected some of the latest impressions from YouTube channels and select media outlets below.
Apple last month announced the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, adding next-generation M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, with Thunderbolt 5 ports on higher-end models, display and camera ...
High Power Mode is available on the 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models with the M4 Pro chip, according to Ars Technica's Andrew Cunningham. The feature was previously limited to Macs with Apple's highest-end "Max" chip, so this is the first time it is available on Macs with a "Pro" chip.
This is the second time that Apple has expanded availability of High Power...
Black Friday is just around the corner, and Apple Watch deals have begun appearing ahead of the shopping holiday on November 29. In this article, we'll take a look at all of the best early Black Friday Apple Watch deals, including the new Series 10 models.
Apple in September updated its iCloud terms and conditions with some minor changes, and this week it has been notifying iPhone users that they must accept the revised terms in order to continue using iCloud. Unfortunately, after accepting the new terms, some iPhone users have seen all of their notes disappear in the Notes app.
While some users have turned to social media to justifiably panic ...