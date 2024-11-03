Canon Now Accepting Orders for Spatial Video Lens Previewed at WWDC

Canon's new stereoscopic RF-S7.8mm F4 STM DUAL camera lens for spatial video recording recently became available for pre-order. In the U.S., pricing is set at $449.99, and orders are estimated to be delivered in mid-November.



Apple and Canon announced the lens at WWDC in June. The lens attaches to Canon's EOS R7, enabling the mirrorless camera to record 3D videos for playback on AR/VR headsets like Apple's Vision Pro and Meta's Quest 3. More details about the lens are available on Canon's website, and in our coverage of the WWDC announcement.

After recording spatial videos with the Canon EOS R7 and this lens, Apple said users would be able to edit the videos in Final Cut Pro on the Mac, and upload them to Vimeo. Final Cut Pro will likely be updated with spatial video editing capabilities in mid-November, and Vimeo released a Vision Pro app with spatial video support last month.

Spatial video can also be recorded on both iPhone 15 Pro models and all iPhone 16 models, with no additional hardware required.