RIP, Apple Stickers (Kind Of)

It's the end of an era (sorta).



Nearly all of Apple's devices released in 2024 do not come with Apple stickers in the box, including the latest iPad Pro and iPad Air, iPad mini, all iPhone 16 models, Vision Pro, and more. Unboxing videos shared today confirm that this trend has continued with the new iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro models launching this Friday.

Apple has stopped including stickers with its latest devices as part of its goal of removing plastic from its packaging by next year. One exception is the latest MacBook Air, which still comes with Apple stickers in the box, but that will likely no longer be the case once the laptop receives its rumored update to the M4 chip around March next year.

You can still ask to receive Apple stickers for free when purchasing one of these devices in person at an Apple Store, provided they have supply, so the era of Apple stickers is not completely over. You'll just no longer find them inside the box.