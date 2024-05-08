New iPads Don't Come With Apple Stickers in the Box

The new iPad Pro and iPad Air models unveiled this week do not include Apple stickers in the box, as a result of Apple's commitment to removing all plastic from its product packaging, according to an Apple Store memo obtained by 9to5Mac.



If you really want a sticker, the report said you can still ask an employee for one while purchasing a new iPad Pro or iPad Air at an Apple Store.

Apple also does not include stickers with the Vision Pro headset, but the new MacBook Air models released in March do come with them, so it appears that Apple is still in the process of gradually phasing out Apple stickers in the box for its latest products.

Apple previously announced that it aimed to achieve plastic-free packaging by 2025.