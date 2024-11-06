What to Expect From Apple's Powerbeats Pro 2 Next Year
A few months ago, Apple shared a short teaser video in which it revealed that it will be releasing new Powerbeats Pro 2 next year. The video showed MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani wearing the upcoming version of the earbuds, which appear to have some slight design changes compared to the original Powerbeats Pro from 2019.
MLB player Shohei Ohtani wearing the Powerbeats Pro 2
As a refresher, Powerbeats Pro are a sportier, fitness-focused alternative to AirPods Pro with built-in, adjustable ear hooks for a secure fit.
Below, we recap what to expect from the Powerbeats Pro 2 based on known info and leaks:
- A more vertical, slimmer design compared to the original Powerbeats Pro
- Heart rate monitoring during workouts
- Active Noise Cancellation for the first time
- Spatial Audio and Adaptive Audio support
- Orange, purple, black, and beige color options
Based on iOS 18 code findings, we previously reported that you will be able to connect the Powerbeats Pro 2 to gym equipment like a treadmill to measure heart rate, and the data would be visible in the Health app on the iPhone. This capability might be limited to workouts. Heart rate monitoring has also been rumored for the AirPods Pro in the past, so perhaps the feature will extend to the AirPods Pro 3 rumored to launch next year.
Based on other recent Beats headphones, other potential upgrades for the Powerbeats Pro 2 include improved sound quality, longer battery life, and improved cross-platform compatibility with Android features like Find My Device. Plus, the Powerbeats Pro 2 charging case will almost certainly have a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port.
Apple did not reveal a specific release date in 2025 for the Powerbeats Pro 2. It discontinued the original Powerbeats Pro last month.
Popular Stories
Apple News is providing Live Activities support for the 2024 U.S. presidential election, allowing iPhone and iPad users to track electoral results in real time directly from their Lock Screen.
The feature is rolling out for U.S. users over the course of Election Day, November 5, providing continuous updates of the electoral count. So if you're interested, you don't need to repeatedly check...
With the second beta of iOS 18.2 that's available for developers today, Apple has further fleshed out the ChatGPT integration that's available with Siri. In the Settings app, there's now a section that shows the ChatGPT daily limit, and offers an option to upgrade to the paid ChatGPT Plus plan.
The beta includes an Advanced Capabilities section with a "Daily Limit" reading that shows up as...
Apple is set to release iOS 18.2 in December, bringing the second round of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update brings several major advancements to Apple's AI integration, including completely new image generation tools and a range of Visual Intelligence-based enhancements. There are a handful of new non-AI related feature controls incoming as well.
...
Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 updates to developers, and Apple is continuing to refine the Apple Intelligence capabilities. There are also a handful of smaller features that are worth knowing about.
Find My
Find My has a new option to Share Item Location with an "airline or trusted person" that can help you locate something that you've misplaced....
We're officially in the month of Black Friday, which will take place on Friday, November 29 in 2024. As always, this will be the best time of the year to shop for great deals, including popular Apple products like AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment,...
Apple's fall 2024 Mac announcements have included new iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro models, all of which debuted with variants of Apple's M4 chip. Apple intends to update the rest of its Mac lineup with M4 series processors over the next 12 months, which will make it the first time that Apple has used the same chip generation across all of its Macs.
This means we can expect new M4...
The first Geekbench 6 benchmark results for the M4 Pro chip surfaced today. Impressively, the results that are available so far show that the highest-end M4 Pro chip is faster than the highest-end M2 Ultra chip in terms of peak multi-core CPU performance.
Here is a comparison of the results:
Mac mini with M4 Pro (14-core CPU): 22,094 multi-core score (average of 11 results)
Mac Studio...