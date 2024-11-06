What to Expect From Apple's Powerbeats Pro 2 Next Year

A few months ago, Apple shared a short teaser video in which it revealed that it will be releasing new Powerbeats Pro 2 next year. The video showed MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani wearing the upcoming version of the earbuds, which appear to have some slight design changes compared to the original Powerbeats Pro from 2019.

MLB player Shohei Ohtani wearing the Powerbeats Pro 2

As a refresher, Powerbeats Pro are a sportier, fitness-focused alternative to AirPods Pro with built-in, adjustable ear hooks for a secure fit.

Below, we recap what to expect from the Powerbeats Pro 2 based on known info and leaks:



A more vertical, slimmer design compared to the original Powerbeats Pro

Heart rate monitoring during workouts

Active Noise Cancellation for the first time

Spatial Audio and Adaptive Audio support

Orange, purple, black, and beige color options

Based on iOS 18 code findings, we previously reported that you will be able to connect the Powerbeats Pro 2 to gym equipment like a treadmill to measure heart rate, and the data would be visible in the Health app on the iPhone. This capability might be limited to workouts. Heart rate monitoring has also been rumored for the AirPods Pro in the past, so perhaps the feature will extend to the AirPods Pro 3 rumored to launch next year.

Based on other recent Beats headphones, other potential upgrades for the Powerbeats Pro 2 include improved sound quality, longer battery life, and improved cross-platform compatibility with Android features like Find My Device. Plus, the Powerbeats Pro 2 charging case will almost certainly have a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port.

Apple did not reveal a specific release date in 2025 for the Powerbeats Pro 2. It discontinued the original Powerbeats Pro last month.