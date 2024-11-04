iOS 18.2 Beta 2 Shows Siri ChatGPT Limit, Offers 'Plus' Upgrade Option

With the second beta of iOS 18.2 that's available for developers today, Apple has further fleshed out the ChatGPT integration that's available with Siri. In the Settings app, there's now a section that shows the ChatGPT daily limit, and offers an option to upgrade to the paid ChatGPT Plus plan.



The beta includes an Advanced Capabilities section with a "Daily Limit" reading that shows up as "Under Limit" without a paid ChatGPT plan. Users have access to a small number of requests that use the most advanced ChatGPT capabilities, and requests are downgraded to a basic version of ChatGPT after that.

OpenAI has long restricted access to ChatGPT's most advanced feature set to a paid Plus plan, so accessing ChatGPT through ‌Siri‌ is subject to the same limitations.

There is an option to upgrade to ChatGPT Plus, which is priced at $19.99 per month. ChatGPT Plus provides 5x more messages on the newest version of ChatGPT, GPT-4o. It also allows for higher limits on photo and file uploads, image generation, and web browsing, as well as an option to converse with ChatGPT using advanced voice mode.

Customers who already have a ChatGPT Plus plan can sign into their account, and those that do not can sign up through the Settings app. The Settings app opens to an in-app browser where users can sign up directly with OpenAI.

Free access to ChatGPT-4o requests resets every 24 hours, and when the limited number of requests are used up, ‌Siri‌ will switch to a more cost effective version of ChatGPT. The free plan limits creation with DALL-E 3 to two images per day.