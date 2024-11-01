Google Maps Rolling Out These New Navigation Features This Week

Google Maps is rolling out several new features to iOS and Android users this week, focusing on improved navigation and travel planning tools.

A new prominent "Add stops" button is being added alongside the Start button with the idea of simplifying route planning: It displays restaurants, gas stations, and points of interest along the way. This week's update also introduces weather disruption reporting, allowing drivers to mark and avoid hazards such as unplowed roads, flooding, or low visibility conditions.

In addition, arrival assistance is getting enhanced. Google Maps will now highlight nearby parking lots and prompt users to save their parking location. The app can then provide walking directions to the final destination using AR Live View navigation.

A more substantial navigation update is scheduled for next month, launching in over 30 metropolitan areas. This enhancement will provide clearer visualization of lanes, crosswalks, and road signs, with a blue line indicating the correct lane position during turns and merges.

Looking further ahead, Google has announced plans to integrate its Gemini AI technology into Maps in the coming months. This feature will allow users to ask natural language questions about locations and receive curated recommendations based on data from over 250 million places worldwide. The AI implementation will also provide summarized reviews and detailed answers about specific venues.

wanha
wanha
21 minutes ago at 05:40 am
Even though these are good features, Google Maps is nothing more than my fail safe in case I can't find something on Apple Maps.
icanhazmac
icanhazmac
20 minutes ago at 05:41 am
Here's a feature suggestion: Don't sell my location data to the entire planet.
