Amazon Introduces First Discounts on New iPad Mini 7 at $99 Off

by

Amazon today has introduced the first major discounts on Apple's new iPad mini. All of the deals on the iPad mini 7 in this article require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the discounts.

ipad mini 7 feature blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7, you can get the Purple model for $399.99 with the on-page coupon, down from $499.00. Amazon also has the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 in Blue for $499.99, down from $599.00.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$99 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $399.99

$99 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.99

Finally, Amazon has the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 in Space Gray for $699.99, down from $799.00. There are currently no on-page coupon discounts for any of the cellular models of the iPad mini 7, and right now only Amazon has any notable markdown on the Wi-Fi models of the tablet.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

