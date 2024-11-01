Amazon Introduces First Discounts on New iPad Mini 7 at $99 Off
Amazon today has introduced the first major discounts on Apple's new iPad mini. All of the deals on the iPad mini 7 in this article require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the discounts.
Starting with the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7, you can get the Purple model for $399.99 with the on-page coupon, down from $499.00. Amazon also has the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 in Blue for $499.99, down from $599.00.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
Finally, Amazon has the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 in Space Gray for $699.99, down from $799.00. There are currently no on-page coupon discounts for any of the cellular models of the iPad mini 7, and right now only Amazon has any notable markdown on the Wi-Fi models of the tablet.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
